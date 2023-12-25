9-year-old boy delivers gloves to cold hands in Asbury Park. It's a way to heal his heart.

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

When you dig through a basket of gloves this winter, think of Antonio "AJ" DiLieto.

The 9-year-old and his mom have been buying gloves and donating them throughout Monmouth County for six years.

It started as a way to help heal his heart.

AJ's dad, Louis DiLieto, died suddenly of a heart attack in 2018. While AJ was too young for grief counseling, his mom's counselor suggested helping the toddler by getting him involved in an event.

Jillian DiLieto and her son, of Shark River Hills, saw a video of people tying scarves around trees in Central Park, and AJ wanted that to be his mission. But his mom couldn't find scarves in bulk.

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor stopped at AJ DiLieto's glove giveaway in December.

More kindness: This is how neighbors and friends rose to help an 11-year-old Jackson boy

"I didn't come up with any, so I found gloves at Shop Rite in Neptune, where Joe, the store manager, gave them to me for $1 a pair. We drove around for five years and handed them out," DiLieto said.

This year the New Winter Glove Giveaway moved to one spot on Dec. 9: the Asbury Park train station. The DiLietos purchased 500 pairs of gloves this year of all sizes and colors for men, women and children. They gave away 389 along with hot chocolate and candy canes.

Even Mayor John Moor joined the effort. He spread the word on social media beforehand and showed up at the train station to help the effort.

"It was a great success, and AJ is already thinking of something new he wants to add on for next year," DiLieto said. "This was not only to help the community but to help a little boy cope with losing his dad."

Warm hands, warmer heart.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park glove giveaway started from a 9-year-old boy