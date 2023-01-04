9-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run near rec center, Georgia cops say. Driver wanted

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Jan. 3, outside an Atlanta recreation center, authorities in Georgia say. Now police are searching for the driver.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the Rosel Fann Rec Center on Cleveland Avenue after a report of a pedestrian hit by a car, according to the Atlanta Police Department. They arrived to find a boy who was badly injured in the roadway.

The child was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. Authorities haven’t released his name.

The driver fled after the crash and was gone by the time officers arrived, police said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation.

33-year-old woman killed on highway after crawling out of rollover crash, Florida cops say

17-year-old driver returns to scene of deadly hit-and-run with his dad, TN cops say

EMT killed when ambulance collides with truck in ‘very dense fog,’ Louisiana cops say