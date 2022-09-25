9-year-old boy drowns while taking a shower at Texas home, police say

Getty Images | Royalty Free
3
Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A 9-year-old Texas boy drowned while taking a shower inside a home in Houston, police told news outlets.

The boy’s grandfather found him in the bathtub, and police were called around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, KHOU reported.

Officers arrived at a home on the 15600 block of Corsair Road, on Houston’s southwest side, the Houston Chronicle reported. Inside, they found the grandfather performing CPR.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police told KPRC.

It’s not clear how the boy drowned but an investigation is underway.

