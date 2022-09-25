9-year-old boy drowns while taking a shower at Texas home, police say

A 9-year-old Texas boy drowned while taking a shower inside a home in Houston, police told news outlets.

The boy’s grandfather found him in the bathtub, and police were called around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, KHOU reported.

Officers arrived at a home on the 15600 block of Corsair Road, on Houston’s southwest side, the Houston Chronicle reported. Inside, they found the grandfather performing CPR.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police told KPRC.

It’s not clear how the boy drowned but an investigation is underway.

Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say

3-year-old critically hurt after aunt pushes him off pier into lake, Illinois cops say

Toddler crawls out of bed and escapes home. He was found dead 12 hours later, cops say

Lightning causes rowing team’s boat to capsize in Florida. One student dead