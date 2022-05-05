9-year-old boy found dead next to shed in New Kensington identified by neighbors

The 9-year-old boy who was found dead behind his house in New Kensington has been identified.

Channel 11 confirmed that Azuree Charles was found dead near a shed on Wednesday.

The 9-year-old boy found behind his house in New Kensington on Wednesday has been identified.

RELATED: DA’s office asking for public’s help in investigation of 9-year-old boy’s death in New Kensington

Details remain limited in the case, but the coroner’s office said that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, The district attorney’s office set up a command post in the same neighborhood. They are asking the public and members of the community to share home video surveillance and come forward with any information that may be useful to the investigation. Officers can be reached at 724-339-7533.

Channel 11′s Melanie Gillespie will have a LIVE UPDATE from the neighborhood where police are searching for answers coming up tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

Homicide investigation underway after 9-year-old boy found dead in Westmoreland County Crane falls onto building in Shaler Man facing charges after allegedly fleeing police, wrecking into Port Authority bus VIDEO:Channel 11 explores how lottery proceeds benefit older Pennsylvanians DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts