9-year-old boy hospitalized with 'non-threatening injuries' after he was shot in the arm

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the arm inside a home in the St. Dennis neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police said Saturday night.

Second Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of Greendale Drive at about 8:36 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.

The boy, who was later transported to Norton Children's Hospital, "suffered the injury as a result of individuals shooting at the home he was in," Mitchell said.

There are no known suspects, Mitchell said. LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 9-year-old boy shot in arm, hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries