9-year-old boy killed in Hambden Township crash

Jan. 29—A 9-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Hambden Township.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release, at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Jan. 28, the OSHP Chardon Post was notified of a serious injury crash involving two vehicles on state Route 608 south of U.S. Route 6 in Hambden Township.

A white 2022 Chevrolet Traverse was driving southbound on Route 608 when it drove partially off the west side of the roadway, came back onto the roadway and traveled left of center striking a northbound black 2021 Kia Telluride.

After impact, the Kia traveled off the eastside of the roadway. The driver of the Kia was wearing her safety belt and was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center by EMS for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Five occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to University Hospital Geauga with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, the sixth occupant of the Chevrolet was transported to University Hospital Geauga where he died from his injuries. OSHP Sgt. Bridget Matt has confirmed he has been identified as 9-year-old Koby J. Looman.

All occupants of the Kia were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.

Assistance on scene was provided by Geauga County Sheriff's Office, Hambden Fire/EMS, Chardon Fire/EMS, and Leroy Fire departments

Looman as a student at Melridge Elementary School in the Riverside School District, and the district issued a statement Jan. 29 that officials ere arranging for grief counselors to be available at the school for the next several days.

"We realize that this news is difficult to process for everyone in the Riverside community — especially for our younger students," the district stated in the release.

Meanwhile, two GoFundMes have been created to support the Looman family.

"We have all been shaken by the news of the Looman Family," reads one verified fundraiser created by Kimya Matthews "If you know the Looman's, you know a family full of love, compassion, and selflessness. As we all wrap our heads around the grief we are feeling, many have reached out to see how they can help."

The second fundraiser created by Joti Mucci states "the Looman family will always be members of the Notre Dame community and family. Kobe and Eli were classmates with our kids and Liz taught so many of our children. Please help them during the devastating time."