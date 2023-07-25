9-year-old boy killed in overnight shooting is Milwaukee's 14th homicide of a minor this year

A 9-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee Monday night. Police are continuing to investigate what is the 14th homicide of a minor in Milwaukee this year — a number that has spiked since 2019.

Police say the shooting took place about 8:46 p.m. on the 6400 block of N. 76th St. The boy was shot at the scene and was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to a hospital.

Police said a 42-year-old Milwaukee man and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody in the shooting. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim is the 14th minor to die by homicide this year in Milwaukee

The 9-year-old boy is the 14th juvenile to die by homicide this year in Milwaukee, according to a Journal Sentinel database.

It continues a trend of more juveniles being caught in the city’s gun violence. From 2016 to 2019, no more than 10 children died by homicide in Milwaukee, but 20 or more have been killed in each of the three years since then, according to police and the city's Homicide Review Commission.

There were 27 juvenile homicide victims reported in 2022, according to police.

Nationally, in 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death for young people, defined as those 1 to 19 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Criminologists and local officials have pointed toward a range of possible causes, including increased gun carrying, easy access to firearms and the lingering effects of the pandemic, which may have had a larger impact on children.

