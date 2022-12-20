9-year-old boy killed in shooting, Richland County deputies say

A 9-year-old boy was killed Monday night in a shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies received a call that a child had been shot in the 1000 block of Weston Road and was being driven to the hospital by a family member, according to the release. That’s in the Hopkins area, near Congaree National Park.

The child was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the child.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an accident or a homicide, but it continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

This was the fourth deadly shooting in Richland County since the end of last week.

On Dec. 16 the Columbia Police Department reported there was a shooting where one man died and another was injured.

At about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 17, the sheriff’s department reported a person died in a shooting on Hardscrabble Road outside of a shopping center that has a Food Lion grocery store and several other businesses.

In another incident on Dec. 18, the sheriff’s department said a man was shot and killed on Kneece Road, which is just east of Decker Boulevard in northeast Columbia.

There was another incident that same morning, where the sheriff’s department said a person was hospitalized after being shot multiple times at a bar/private club on Leesburg Road. Further information on that shooting victim’s condition was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.