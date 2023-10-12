9-year-old boy shot early Thursday in north-side neighborhood, police say

A 9-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in a north-side neighborhood, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

The shooting was reported before 12:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Evanston Avenue, off East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. Responding officers found the child with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said additional details about what led up to the shooting are not available.

IndyStar last year documented the number, and trauma, of children who were stricken by bullets, often at random. Through Dec. 28, 2022, nine children younger than nine years old had been shot. When accounting for the number of children shot in accidental shootings, the number climbed higher.

This article will update.

Indianapolis shootings: Kids are often hit by gunfire. Even when they survive, deep scars remain

