9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing in Gastonia Friday night and is suffering serious injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard.

The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the shots were fired outside the home and currently have no suspect information.

**SHOOTING**



GPD investigating shooting of 9yo male that occurred last night inside a home in 1200 blk of W. 4th Ave



Child has serious injuries



Investigators believe shots fired outside home



No suspect info. Call rcvd 11:28pm



📞704-861-8000 w/info about this shooting pic.twitter.com/RJWS9YoAqG — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) August 20, 2022

Check back here as more information becomes available.