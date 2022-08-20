9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing in Gastonia Friday night and is suffering serious injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard.

The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the shots were fired outside the home and currently have no suspect information.

Check back here as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories