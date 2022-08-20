9-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt when bullets pierced family’s home, NC police say

A 9-year-old Gastonia boy was shot late Friday when bullets were fired into his home, police said.

The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said on Twitter Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 4th Avenue, according to police.

Police said they had no suspect information and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 704-861-8000.

This is a developing story.