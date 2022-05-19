9-year-old boy shot by younger brother in Federal Way
A 9-year-old boy has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after he was shot by his younger brother in Federal Way Thursday morning.
The boy and his 8-year-old brother were handling a handgun in their apartment in the 1200 block of South 336th Street shortly before 8 a.m. when the shooting occurred, according to Federal Way police.
The condition of the boy who was shot is not yet known.
Federal Way police said detectives from their criminal investigations section are assisting with the investigation.
