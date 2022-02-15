9-year-old bystander critically hurt by bullet meant for fleeing robber, Texas cops say

A 9-year-old girl was riding in a truck with her mom and dad when a bullet came through the back window and hit her, police in Texas said.

The bullet wasn’t intended for her, according to the Houston Police Department, but she’s hospitalized in critical condition all the same.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, a 41-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM at a bank near 2900 Woodridge Drive in Houston when a suspect walked up to his vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint, Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said during a news briefing. The man’s wife was also in the vehicle with him, according to police.

The victim then pulled out a gun and opened fire on the robber as he ran away, Slinkard said. But one of those bullets struck a truck with a mother, father and children inside.

Police later learned the man intentionally aimed for the truck, believing the robber had gotten into it, an HPD statement said.

“This vehicle apparently was not involved in this incident at all and was simply driving down Winkler Street,” Slinkard said at the briefing.

The victim, apparently not aware that he had shot a child, called 911 to report he was robbed, according to Slinkard. Investigators soon pieced the two incidents together.

“Anytime that there’s guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high,” Slinkard said.

Investigators arrested the 41-year-old on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are searching for the robbery suspect, who has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident can call HPD investigators at 713-308-3600.

Gunmen unleash over 70 shots at car, but wounded men inside survive, Texas cops say

Teen charged with brother’s murder after ‘stray bullet’ story falls apart, TX cops say

Officer accidentally dragged down road while helping shooting victim, NC police say

12-year-old going for snacks is killed by police car heading to fire, Iowa cops say