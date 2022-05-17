9-year-old child among 3 injured in shooting at Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people including a 9-year-old child at a south Charlotte apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Medic. The 9-year-old was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and the third victim drove themselves to a hospital, CMPD said in a news release.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle, police said. Granite Pointe Apartment Homes are at that location near Nations Ford and Arrowood roads.

Assault with Deadly Weapon Investigation https://t.co/phM3F5xC8d — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 17, 2022

CMPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Early Sunday, a man was fatally shot near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle. No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.