9-year-old driver and 4-year-old sister were headed to California when they crashed into truck

Officers in Utah were shocked to learn who was behind the wheel of a car when they responded to an accident involving a semi-truck: a 9-year-old girl.

The West Valley City Police Department tweeted Wednesday the girl and her 4-year-old sister took the keys to the family car to head to California and go swimming in the ocean.

“The car suffered serious damage. Even the semi had to be towed!” West Valley City PD said in a tweet.

The girls were 10 miles from their home when they hopped a median and slammed head-on into a semi-truck around 5 a.m.

No one got hurt in the accident and police say it was largely because the girls wore their seatbelts.

“That’s crazy. She’s driving?” an officer said at the scene according to video released by the police department.

Officers got quite a surprise when they responded to an accident this morning & discovered the driver was a 9yo girl. The young girl & her 4yo sister apparently snagged the keys to the family car while their parents were sleeping & set out on their own summer adventure. #wvc pic.twitter.com/evHq3DiBRC — WVC Police (@WVCPD) June 2, 2021

Police said the parents were asleep during the girls' excursion and had to be awakened to the news of the accident.

They told police the two girls were able to get out of the house through an unlatched door in the basement and the car keys were in a place "not normally accessible by children," KUTV reported.

The two girls had been talking about going to California and swimming with the dolphins for a while, according to KUTV.

