9-year-old faces felony charges after taking loaded gun to school, AZ officials say

A 9-year-old child found with a loaded firearm at a Queen Creek K-8 school in August will be tried on two felony charges, Arizona prosecutors told news outlets.

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office cited “the inherent danger involved with a gun being on a school campus” in announcing the decision Monday, Nov. 7, AZ Family reported.

“However, it is important to appreciate that the juvenile justice system is focused on rehabilitation and correcting behavior and that will be our focus,” County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in the statement, according to the station.

The 9-year-old faces charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution, both felonies, NBC News reported.

The child’s parents will not be charged. Volkmer said in the statement there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction” for a crime, the network reported.

Police confiscated a firearm with a magazine loaded with 16 rounds at Legacy Traditional Academy in Queen Creek on Aug. 25, KNXV reported.

A parent had called authorities after their child reported seeing the 9-year-old with a bullet the day before, The Arizona Republic reported.

The child told police they brought the firearm to school out of fear of kids “bigger and older than him on his way to school,” KNXV reported.

Officials did not identify the child. Prosecutors did not respond to McClatchy News request for information.

Queen Creek is a town of 66,000 people about 35 miles southeast of Phoenix.

