9-year-old flown to Boston hospital after being hit by car in Haverhill

A child was seriously injured after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

Haverhill Police say they responded to the area of Main Street and 13th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Arriving officers found a 9-year-old victim who they say was hit by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma while getting off a bus.

The 9-year-old was transported via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment. According to officials, the child’s parents were notified.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene of the crash. It is unclear if they will face any charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

