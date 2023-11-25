9-year-old found dead in Orange County home

Police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl was found dead in Westminster on Friday.

Officers responded to calls for a welfare check at a home on the 14100 Block of Goldenwest Street around 12:04 p.m.

A concerned family member had contacted officers to conduct the welfare check, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Officers eventually forced their way into the home where they discovered the young girl with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

There was no one else inside the residence at the time.

Investigators later identified the girl’s mother, Khadiyjah Pendergraph, as a person of interest in her murder.

Pendergraph was located at a shopping center in Aliso Viejo where she was taken into custody. She was booked at the Orange County Jail on murder charges.

Authorities said there are no more suspects at this time and the case “appears to be an isolated incident.”

“While police officers are exposed to tragedies on a daily basis, this murder is particularly disturbing, due to the senseless loss of a child allegedly at the hands of her own mother,” said Darin Lenyi, Westminster Chief of Police. “The members of the WPD grieve with the victim’s family and extend our deepest condolences.”

Detectives are still investigating as they search for more evidence and speak to additional witnesses. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org.

