9-year-old girl escapes kidnapping attempt in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A nine-year-old girl escaped kidnappers Wednesday afternoon, and the Sanger Police Department is actively searching for the person who attempted to take her.

According to the Sanger Police Department, at around 1:45 p.m., a nine-year-old girl was walking home from Jefferson Elementary School after early release when she attempted to pass JFK Park.

She told detectives as she was walking a white van pulled up next to her and a man dressed in all black with some sort of mask jumped out and grabbed her by the arm, pulling her into the vehicle.

Investigators say once the van drove off the girl began screaming and yelling which led the suspects to drop her off just a block or so away from the scene. Surveillance video showed the girl immediately running home after.

Officers say that while the girl was frightened she remained remarkably composed— enough to recall the suspect vehicle as a white van or SUV and describe the driver as a woman with short hair and light-complected skin.

Police advise children walking home to walk in groups or if they are forced to walk alone to use busy streets to have witnesses.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to contact Sanger Police detectives at (559) 955-1751.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.