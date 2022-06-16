9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

A Texas mom says she was watching a movie with her children in bed when an ex-boyfriend showed up to demand a TV he believed was his, according to local reports.

Jeremiah Jones, 22, ripped the TV from the wall and then demanded his ex-girlfriend turn over her phone, according to court documents obtained by KPRC. Mother Brittany Sorrells says he was accusing her of dating someone else.

Sorrells reported giving him her phone as they argued in the front of her Houston apartment, KTRK reported. Then, she says, he went to the back bedroom where her children were.

The 29-year-old mom says she heard two gunshots before Jones left the bedroom, according to the Houston TV station.

Jones is accused of forcing the mom onto the ground at gunpoint before shooting her in the shoulder, KHOU reported. He drove away as she ran into the bedroom.

She found her daughter, 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells, shot in the head, KTRK reported. The child had been “executed,” police told KPRC.

The Houston Police Department was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. Monday, June 13, according to a news release. The mom and her child were both taken to a hospital, where the daughter was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Jones and his ex broke up about two months prior to the fatal argument. He showed up at her apartment unannounced.

Jones was arrested June 14 and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

“This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family,” Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “That sweet child was a student and member of our Police Activities League (PAL) program. We ask the community to pray for this angel, her mother and her family.”

In a GoFundMe, Sorrells said Khylie was an MVP star basketball player with PAL and she loved creating videos for TikTok. She was supposed to start fifth grade in the fall.

“I don’t wish this type of pain on nobody especially a child,” the mother wrote.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

