9-year-old girl getting off school bus hit by a car, taken to hospital, police say
A 9-year-old metro Atlanta girl was hit by a car as she got off a school bus Wednesday afternoon, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to reports of a student hit on Bromack Drive around 3 p.m. The child was on the way home from nearby Cleveland Elementary School.
TRENDING STORIES:
Father and son arrested after chase on I-85 exceeding 150 mph ends with PIT maneuver crash
Police: 4 Ga. high school students shot at,1 seriously injured in drive-by as they walked to school
Truck that hit bridge, closed part of I-285, was 40,000 pounds overweight, GSP reports
The child, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon, where police were still investigating
It’s unclear if the driver of the bus or the driver who hit the child are facing charges or how the accident happened.
The incident is still under investigation.