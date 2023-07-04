9-year-old girl kidnapped in May reunited with her mother

Police have located the 9-year-old DeKalb County girl who disappeared nearly three months ago.

The mother of 9-year-old Kamille Jones told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington, police finally found her daughter more than 300 miles away in McIntosh County, Georgia on Tuesday.

“I just have my baby home safe and sound and that’s all I wanted her to be, was home,” Kiesha Wade said.

DeKalb County police said the girl’s father, Jeffrey Jones, kidnapped the child on May 20, 2023.

Wade said Jones stopped at her Wesley Club Drive apartment, grabbed the 9-year-old girl, and took off.

“He sped off with her. I fell holding on to the car,” Wade explained.

“She’s been missing since May the 20th 2023 and we are on July 4th,” she said.

Tuesday, Washington spoke with the sister of Jeffrey Jones, Tahasha McClellan.

McClellan said her brother traveled to Michigan, Virginia, and Florida with the child while he was on the run.

“At this point he’s unstable,” McClellan said.

“I’m just grateful that she’s home,” Wade said.

Family members told Washington that Jones is in jail and faces several charges, including kidnapping.

Wade said her daughter was not physically injured.

