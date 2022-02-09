9-year-old girl shot in apparent Houston road rage incident





A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on Tuesday night during an apparent road rage incident in Houston, Texas.

The girl was traveling with her father, mother and 12-year-old brother to the grocery store around 9 p.m. when their Chevy Tahoe was caught in the middle of two cars that appeared to be racing, the Houston Police Department told ABC 13. A white GMC Denali cut off the family several times before the driver of the pickup truck swerved behind the Tahoe and then shot directly at the family's vehicle before fleeing.

The girl was struck in the head but the rest of the family members were not injured, ABC 13 reported. The family pulled over to a local gas station and the girl was transported to the Texas Children's Hospital, where she had surgery overnight.

Police said they are still looking to identify the suspects but believe a Hispanic man between the age of 20 and 30 years old was the driver and a Hispanic woman may have been the passenger.

The Hill has reached out to the Houston Police Department for further comment.