9-year-old girl shot in the throat in the Durkeeville area, Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a girl was shot in the throat on Thursday night in Durkeeville.

JSO said officers responded a little after 9 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 1500 block of West 19th Street near Grunthal Street. Cops say one bullet struck a 9-year-old girl in the throat after two to three suspects fired multiple rounds inside the home.

There were 7 people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition but stable.

Action News Jax spoke to a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. She pointed to the direction of one home in the area and said it was the house where the shooting happened. You could see bullet holes in the front door.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It was around 8 last night and I was sitting on my couch, and I heard 4 gunshots,” she said.

The neighbor said she has a daughter near the victim’s age and is praying for all those involved.

“The violence is crazy because, you shoot into someone’s house, and you don’t know who lives there, and hitting a child that’s obviously an innocent bystander,” she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

That neighbor also told Action News Jax that her daughter woke up to tons of flashing red and blue lights this morning and as a result wanted to sleep next to her mom the rest of the morning.

JSO said the investigation is ongoing investigation and officers are continuing to comb through the surveillance video looking for more evidence, witnesses, and suspects.

Anyone with any video surveillance or information is asked to contact JSO at 630-0500 or provide the information via Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Read: Jacksonville Jaguars releases results of Huddle community meetings

Read: 1 man is dead and 48 are injured after a suspected gas explosion in downtown Johannesburg

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.