9-year-old girl sleeping on couch killed when shots fired into Alabama home, cops say

A 9-year-old girl was sleeping on the couch when shots fired into an Alabama home fatally struck her, police said.

Now, officials with the Mobile Police Department are asking the community for help.

At around 2 a.m. Dec. 5, ”unknown subjects” shot into a home in Mobile with multiple children inside, police said in a news release.

First responders rushed the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to police. No one else was reported injured in the shooting.

“This was a senseless act,” Mobile Chief Paul Prine said in a news conference broadcast by WALA. “And it ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve, this entire community is going to grieve.”

Prine said the incident was likely gang-related as officials asked the community for help solving the case.

“I want to convey to the community just how sickened I am of these types of crimes,” Prine said.

Mobile Police Major Linda Tims promised to bring the girl justice.

Mobile is in southern Alabama, near the border with Mississippi.

11-year-old shot in head while hunting rabbits with sister, Mississippi deputies say

Fight at drive-thru ends with 8-year-old, two others shot, North Carolina cops say

Teen arrested in shooting that killed 14-year-old in a north Charlotte home

Teen accused of murder tells cops to ‘catch me’ — and gets caught, Texas police say