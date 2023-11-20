9-year-old hospitalized after being ejected in Tulare County crash
Seven people were hospitalized, including a 9-year-old boy who was ejected, following a rollover crash in Tulare County Sunday.
Seven people were hospitalized, including a 9-year-old boy who was ejected, following a rollover crash in Tulare County Sunday.
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
Fourth-quarter tension between the AFC East rivals spilled into the postgame tunnel.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Kyle Vogt, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through its acquisition and ownership by General Motors, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees Sunday evening. In another email, also viewed by TechCrunch, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that Mo Elshenawy, who is executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise. Craig Glidden, a Cruise board member and GM’s EVP of legal and policy who was recently put in charge of as chief administrative officer at Cruise, will continue in that role.
Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
After another woeful loss, Brandon Staley went on the defensive with reporters.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
In his return from injury, Fields brought back an element of explosiveness that few players in the NFL are capable of producing. Will Chicago bet on that, or will it use its considerable 2024 draft capital to go in another direction?
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Score the beloved Sunday Riley face serum while it's marked down to $32 at Skinstore — and get a free gift!
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.