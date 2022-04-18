9-year-old injured after gunshot wound to head in western Minnesota

A 9-year-old girl was injured after a firearm discharged in rural western Minnesota, according to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. when authorities in Lyon County were dispatched to a residence in rural Lynd, Minnesota, according to the release.

A firearm had reportedly discharged and stuck a 9-year-old girl in the head. The release did not specify who discharged the weapon.

The victim was airlifted from the scene to an unknown hospital. Her injuries status is unknown, according the release.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. There is no public safety concerns regarding the incident or investigation, according to the release.

