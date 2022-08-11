9-year-old killed in Hood County shooting Wednesday; authorities investigating

A 9-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Hood County around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting, which happened near Granbury, is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and the Texas Rangers.

The child was shot in the 100 block of Abbey Park Court and airlifted to the hospital after being treated by EMS on the scene. He died at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not released the identities of any suspects or announced any arrests.