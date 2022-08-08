9-year-old ‘playing’ with gun shoots and kills 15-year-old girl, Baltimore police say

A 9-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Investigators believe the boy was “playing” with the gun when it fired, police said in a news release.

The victim, Nykayia Strawder, was struck in the head by a bullet, police said.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 600 block of Linnard Street in west Baltimore.

“Investigators spoke to several witnesses at the scene who informed them that the 9-year-old male was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged,” police said.

“The 9-year-old then dropped the gun and fled the location,” according to police.

Police say the girl was “unresponsive” when she was taken to the hospital.

A serial number on the gun revealed it belonged to a woman who is related to the suspect and works as “an armed security guard,” police said.

“In accordance with state law and due to the age of the 9-year-old, he can not be charged with a crime,” police said.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation. The Department is working closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office and potential charges related to this incident are pending.”

