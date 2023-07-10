9-year-old playing outside during birthday party is shot and killed, Illinois cops say

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed during his grandmother’s birthday party, Illinois police say.

Police in Franklin Park said the shooting happened at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Franklin Park is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

The boy, identified as Ulysses Campos, was playing near an alley with other children, Director of Police Michael Witz said in a news release. A fight broke out in the alley, and four to six gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle, according to Witz.

Ulysses, of Chicago, was struck in the chest and died at a hospital, police said. No one else was injured.

The suspect’s vehicle, according to police, was found nearby in Leyden Township. A person of interest was taken into custody

Witz said there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Franklin Park police at 847-678-2444.

