9-year-old sees dad shoot and kill her grandmother, Texas police say

A man was arrested and charged with murder after Texas police say he shot and killed his 66-year-old mother.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, in a residential area on the south side of San Antonio, police say.

Officers told KENS the shooting took place at the home of the suspect’s mother and 64-year-old stepfather. He is accused of arriving at the home armed with a gun after being evicted from another home, according to WOAI.

Police say the 44-year-old man shot his parents “in a random act of violence.” His 9-year-old daughter, who lived with her grandparents, witnessed the shooting, according to KENS.

The mother, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Officers told KSAT the stepfather was grazed in the head and is expected to survive.

After the shooting, the suspect fled but was caught “in the general area,” according to a police report. He was not identified, but police said he was given a murder charge.

The man’s 9-year-old daughter was uninjured, WOAI reported.

