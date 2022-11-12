9-year-old shot, injured in possible road rage incident in Renton

A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a possible road rage shooting on State Route 167 in Renton on Friday.

The Washington State Patrol responded to a reported road rage incident on northbound SR 167 near Grady Way just before 3 p.m., according to WSP Lieutenant Chris Knoll.

The driver of a dark blue Mustang reportedly shot into a Dodge Durango at the intersection of Grady Way and SR 167 in front of a Buick dealership, striking a child once in the mouth and once in the chest.

The victim is 9 years old, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

#Update. A 9 year old was struck in this horrific shooting and going to Harborview with life threatening injuries. Suspect vehicle is a Ford Mustang and victim vehicle is a Dodge Durango. Still gathering more details and will get them out when we have them. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 11, 2022

The child was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He remains at the hospital in serious condition, as of Saturday morning.

Crews with the Renton Fire Department and the Renton Police Department also responded to the scene.

Troopers say that the suspect has not yet been found, and are asking that anyone with information on this incident contact WSP.

The blue Mustang that troopers say was involved in the incident is pictured below.

WSP has also set up a QR code link for witnesses to submit photos or videos of the incident, which you can scan below.