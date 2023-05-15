9-year-old shot and killed after little brother finds gun in car, Tennessee cops say

A 9-year-old girl has died after her little brother shot her while playing with a gun, Tennessee police said.

Memphis Police responded to a call about a shooting at a home around 3 p.m on May 14, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers arrived to find the child with a gunshot wound and unresponsive in a home’s driveway next to a Buick, police said.

The 9-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend were brought in by officers for questioning, and the pair told officers that the girl’s 7-year-old brother had found a pistol in the glove compartment of the man’s car, police said.

The 7-year-old started playing with the gun, then accidentally fired it, hitting and killing his sister, according to the affidavit.

On the morning of May 15, the mother’s boyfriend was charged with criminally negligent homicide, aggravated child neglect and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and taken into custody, police said.

Police did not release if charges would be filed against the mother.

