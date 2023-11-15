9-year-old shot by stray bullet in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL — A 9-year-old boy remained in critical condition Thursday after police said he was struck by a stray bullet the night before.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Northwest 19th Street to help the child, who was bleeding from his neck and unresponsive, said Lauderhill Police Sgt. Parys Thomas. He was brought to Broward Medical Health Center, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released, but Thomas said the shot came from a unit adjacent to the apartment where the child lives in the Riviera Hills Apartments.

No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation, Thomas said.

