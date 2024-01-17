9-year-old struck, killed by school bus in Orlando

A 9-year-old was killed Tuesday in a crash involving an Orange County school bus, according to an official with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m. at the Waterford East Apartments in Orlando, FHP spokesperson Migdalisis Garcia, said in a press update. The child was hit and killed while on Wharf Lane near the intersection of Island Bay Drive, according to troopers. Roadblocks were put up around the apartment community.

“The sequence of events that lead to this crash are still under investigation,” Garcia said.

FHP said the bus driver, a 54-year-old man, remained at the scene of the incident. According to WFTV, he is a longtime Orange County Public Schools bus driver.

This is a developing story.

