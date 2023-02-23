9-year-old and TV journalist killed in Florida after suspect returns to scene of earlier fatal shooting, sheriff says

A Florida man suspected of killing a woman Wednesday returned to the scene hours later and shot four other people, killing a 9-year-old girl and a television news journalist, the Orange County sheriff said.

A Spectrum News 13 crew was in Pine Hills shortly after 4 p.m. covering the slaying of a woman in her 20s who had been found shot in that area around 11 a.m., Sheriff John Mina said.

Keith Melvin Moses, the 19-year-old suspect in the woman’s killing, returned to the scene and fired at the reporter and photographer who were in or near a vehicle, one of whom later died, Mina said.

Moses then went to a nearby home, walked inside and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, the sheriff said. The girl died.

He was arrested in the area after the later shootings and is being charged in the initial slaying and will be charged in the four other shootings later, Mina said.

“The suspect is not saying much right now,” Mina said. “It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not.”

Mina said there is no apparent connection between Moses and the mother and child shot Wednesday afternoon.

The woman killed earlier was an acquaintance of the suspect, he said.

The suspect “as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old,” Mina said. “We don’t know why he entered that home.”

Moses is responsible for all five shootings, Mina said. He was armed with a handgun, Mina said, and investigators believe that was the weapon involved.

The child’s mother and the other journalist who was shot were in critical condition, Mina said.

The first slaying happened inside a vehicle, and detectives had developed Moses as a suspect and were following leads when the others were shot, Mina said.

“Once they did detain him, homicide detectives who were familiar with him from the previous case said, ‘yeah, that’s our same guy from the earlier homicide,’” Mina said.

Spectrum News 13 was not publicly releasing the names of the two crew members Wednesday evening, it said in an article on its website. The station did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear if Moses had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

