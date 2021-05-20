9-year-old was in vehicle stolen from Manchester gas station: police

May 20—MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a man who they said stole a vehicle Wednesday evening with a child in the back seat and ditched the car when he noticed the 9 year old.

Police received a call of a reported motor vehicle theft around 9:30 p.m. outside the Shell Gas Station, 4040 Hartford Road, and were told that the vehicle was stolen while a 9-year-old child was asleep inside.

According to police, the child awoke as the theft was in progress and when she realized the operator was not her mother, began to cry.

Then when the suspect realized there was a child in the vehicle, he pulled over on the entrance ramp to Interstate 384 and fled in another vehicle, police said. The child ran back to the gas station after the vehicle was ditched and reunited with her parent, police said.

Police said surveillance video of the theft showed the accomplice vehicle was a gray four-door sedan parked next to the victim's vehicle at the gas station. A passenger exited the gray sedan and entered the running vehicle at the gas station, before both vehicles fled west on Hartford Road.

Police said the suspect who stole the vehicle was described as a teenage Hispanic male wearing gray shorts, a navy blue shirt, and a black mask.

No one was injured in the incident.

Manchester police detectives are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 860-645-5500.

