The 9-year-old victim of a weekend shooting accident is recovering

According to a report from the Randolph County Sherriff's office, there have been no deaths following an accidental shooting that injured a 9-year-old over the weekend.

This is according to a report from Randolph County's Sheriff's Office, one of the responding agencies to the accidental shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

"On May 7, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to...an accidental gunshot wound involving a juvenile," reads the Sheriff's Office's press release on the shooting. "Upon arrival, the juvenile victim was being attended to by Fire and EMS personnel."

Deputies met the victim near Dawson Miller Road. in Asheboro. The grandfather of the injured juvenile drove him to Dawson Miller Road where they met up with emergency responders and explained what happened.

Following a turkey hunting trip, the juvenile was waiting at the front of the vehicle while the grandfather packed away their hunting equipment. A small firearm was discharged, striking the juvenile.

The grandfather, who did not have cell phone reception at the time, drove to the Dawson Miller Road area where he found a signal and immediately dialed emergency services.

An investigation corroborated the grandfather's story, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Detectives and ID Technicians responded to investigate," reads the Sheriff's Office report. "All evidence collected was consistent with the reported incident. The incident has been deemed accidental. No charges will be filed."

Emergency crews initially transported the juvenile to Randolph Health. Later UNC Aircare airlifted the juvenile to another location where he is currently recovering.

