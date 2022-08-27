9 people, including 7 women, injured in 3 separate shootings in Lexington early Saturday

Three shootings in Lexington early Saturday left nine people injured, including seven who were hurt when shots were fired at Wild Health Field.

None of the injuries was thought to be life threatening, police said.

Lexington police said the first shooting was at the baseball stadium, where a private event was being held at 1:48 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with gunshot wounds. While they were investigating, police said five more victims, three of whom were women, showed up at local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

At 2:28 a.m., Lexington police found a woman with a gunshot wound when they were called to the 400 block of Oak Street for a report of a shooting. That woman was also taken to a hospital.

Another woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police responded to a call about shots fired on the 1100 block of Briarwood Circle at 6:12 a.m. She was transported to a hospital.

Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to call them at (859) 258-3600. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at p3tips.com.