9 people in Middle GA face life in prison for armed drug trafficking ring. Here’s more.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, nine people have been indicted in a huge armed drug trafficking bust.

Eight of the individuals are from Middle Georgia and one is from Atlanta.

All individuals are being charged with their alleged participation in the armed distribution of drugs, specifically large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl across local Middle Georgia communities.

In addition to four firearms being seized during the investigation, officers also found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 40 grams of fentanyl in all.

A grand jury found enough probable cause to issue the indictment, returning the results on Jan. 11; on Jan. 19, the indictment was unsealed.

Eight defendants are in custody, but one is still at large: Kenneth Maddox, 30, of Warner Robins.

Defendant Raiford Reeves aka RH, 42, of Warner Robins faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and maximum of life in prison for his charges, which include three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and more.

The other individuals face a maximum of life in prison:

Heather Breland, 38, of Atlanta

Travis Warthen aka Trap, 38, of Warner Robins

Randall Heath, 62, of Macon

Lucretia Snellgrove, 51, of Warner Robins

Jeremiah Kaleta, 45, of Warner Robins

Kendall Howard, 30, of Centerville, Georgia

Luis Acosta, 34, of Centerville

Kenneth Maddox, 30, of Warner Robins

This was a part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.