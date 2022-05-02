9 people in police custody after vehicles stolen from GM Grand River Assembly

Police arrested nine people Monday morning following a multi-county chase in connection with vehicles stolen from General Motors' Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing.

According to tweets from Michigan State Police Metro Detroit, the chase involved two groups of vehicles stolen from the plant.

Nobody was injured in the theft or chase, which concluded in Oakland County, police said.

"Each group was being pursued by multiple agencies. One of the groups crashed on I-96 near Kensington Road, with suspects fleeing on foot. Nine suspects were taken into custody," the tweet said. "The other group separated, with some exiting at Grand River Avenue and others on northbound M-5."

Assist Multiple Agencies:

05/02 at 12:55 AM

Location (Oakland County):

Eastbound I-96 from Kensington Road to M-5, Lyon Twp/Wixom/Novi/Farmington Hills, Oakland County, MI

Synopsis:

Metro North troopers were contacted by Brighton Post troopers of a pursuit.

At least seven agencies were involved in the case, among them MSP's Lansing troopers and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement to recover stolen vehicles from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant," GM spokesperson Eric Lacy said. "We’ll be enhancing our security at the plant and surrounding parking lots.”

Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt said Monday that officers had taken multiple reports on stolen cars from the GM lot in recent days.

