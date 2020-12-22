9 people share the best home workout products they bought during the pandemic, and why it was worth the money

Anna Medaris Miller
dog run
One person said getting a fitness tracker for her dog improved both of their health. Zing Images/Getty Images

  • While the coronavirus pandemic has led some people to put fitness on the backburner, some with the luxury to do so have invested in it. 

  • Nine people told Insider the best purchases they've made this year for their physical health, including stationary bikes, a massage gun, and entry in a virtual race. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

If there was ever a year to glue your behind to your couch, kiss buff body aspirations goodbye, and watch your daily step count sink to new lows, 2020 was it. 

And while some people did indeed indulge their sedentary sides, and others necessarily forewent fitness as caretaking and work responsibilities took priority, many with the luxury to be able to do so invested in fitness - and reaped the rewards.

Here are the purchases nine people made that most improved their fitness this year. With a long winter indoors looming, it's not too late to follow their leads. 

A Hydrow rowing machine 

Ashlee Binns, an acupuncturist who moved from New York City to Colorado during the pandemic, invested in a Hydrow rowing machine that allows her to row "on" bodies of water all over the world, guided by live and recorded workouts. 

"I love that I can do a workout 'on' the Charles river and see fall happening," she told Insider. "It makes me feel more connected to our pre-pandemic home since we don't have four seasons where we are now." 

She said the routine has improved her cardio fitness and firmed up her old body. "It's eliminated that stagnant feeling you get from sitting way more than normal." Plus, she finds the rowing motion meditative and has earned Hydrow gifts for reaching certain milestones.

"Overall, I feel invigorated, motivated, strong, and get a sound night's sleep."  

A Wahoo Kickr bike trainer 

Mary Jo Fish, a school administrator in New York City, used to bike about 150 miles a week. But in April, when less was known about how the virus was spread, riding outdoors around other cyclists seemed risky. So she bought a Wahoo Kickr bike trainer, which temporarily turns a road bike into a stationary bike.

"Not being able to ride, both for exercise and mental health, was a huge loss for me," Fish said. "I'm happy I have it now as we head into round two of this and winter, when riding outside isn't feasible." 

A Garmin watch

Buying a Garmin watch and, through the affiliated app, joining a 10K training program boosted Chicago photographer Rebecca Peplinski's running discipline. 

"It gave me specific objectives or distances for each day, which was more effective at holding me accountable than just the generic, 'I think I'll run some miles today' goals," Peplinksi added. "They were often small goals but made a big impact in the end." 

She said she also uses a Nike app for strength training, which pairs nicely with the Garmin for running. 

A Fi Smart Dog Collar

Dr. Becky Siegel,  a pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation fellow in Boston, bought her dog, Cinder, a Fi Smart Dog Collar, which tracks dogs' activity. The broader platform ranks dogs' distances by breed, state, and city, and, at one point, Cinder was No. 3 in the state, walking up to 70,000 steps a day. 

"Cinder loves it," Siegel told Insider. "I have met people at parks and on hikes who have it and who know Cinder, since she is high in the ranking, which is funny." 

It gets Siegel, who's logged up to 12 miles a day, out too. The pair is taking it easy now, though, after too much walking led Cinder to develop tendinitis. 

Peloton
Peloton. Peloton

A Peloton

The pandemic has been a boon for Peloton's at-home fitness offerings, with the company experiencing a 172% growth in sales in one quarter. Insider digital culture reporter Rachel Greenspan is glad she bought into the hype, purchasing a stationary Peloton bike for her Manhattan apartment. 

"When the pandemic shut down my favorite spin studios and I was unable to continue my main fitness obsession, it didn't take long for me to decide to invest in a Peloton, she said. "Now, I have a full spin studio in the comfort and safety of my own apartment, fit with funny instructors and motivational classes. Being able to get in my favorite form of cardio, with thousands of others spinning alongside me virtually, has been worth every penny." 

The Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike

Insider executive editor Ariel Schwartz also got a spin bike, but opted for the Schwinn IC4, which is a like a Peloton without the built-in screen. She bought an iPad to stream Peloton classes (and occasionally Netflix) while riding.

"It's provided both stress relief and an easy way to cardio in at any time of day - I sometimes hop on the bike for 30 minutes instead of a lunch break," she said. "Even once I feel comfortable going back to the gym, I'll probably opt to do my cardio at home." 

A virtual Trifecta Spartan race 

Linda Mitchell, a fitness professional and competitor in Monroe, Ohio, had her entire hamstring reattached before the pandemic. "I had gone through the healing process and I was feeling ready for something," she told Insider. 

So she and her husband signed up for a virtual Trifecta Spartan race, which involves hundreds of burpees, lunges, squats, and pushups, and 36 kilometers of running. 

Mitchell won the Trifecta in her age group and sex category, which she'd also done five years ago. "This felt like a major victory during COVID restrictions and comeback from my injury," she said. "This was so fun I ended up getting my entire gym to do with me too." 

A massage gun

Work-from-home life wore on Ashley Armstrong's muscles, so the sales consultant in the Vancouver area bought a massage gun. The investment "literally saved me and my husband," she told Insider. "It really was the best investment we made all year that not only made us feel good, but allowed us to keep our productivity up for work as well." 

outdoor workout class barbell
Insider's Gabby Landsverk takes an outdoor exercise class during COVID. Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A Bella bar

Insider health, fitness, and nutrition reporter Gabby Landsverk said buying a 33-pound Bella bar from Rogue Fitness during the pandemic has been "the single best fitness investment I've ever made."

"Most people think of squats and deadlifts as the key barbell movements with heavy weight, but it's also super versatile with low to medium weight for working compound or isolated muscles, with rows, curls, and land-mine type movements too," she said.

"And if you're used to lifting heavy and got away with dropping weights at the gym, a home barbell can have an added bonus of enforcing good form," Landsverk added. "You'll have to maintain control over the weight through the whole movement on every rep to preserve your floor (and a peaceful relationship with your neighbors), meaning you can get the most out of every exercise."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • Distrust of the medical system among Black Americans poses added vaccination challenge for COVID-19

    Despite the fact that 71 percent of Black Americans say they know someone who has either died or been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, just 42 percent said they planned to get vaccinated for it.`

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • Ivanka Trump campaigns in Georgia, but makes no mention of her father's election fraud claims

    Ivanka Trump campaigned in Georgia on Monday for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but didn't mention her father's claims that election fraud had cost him victory in the state.

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • Sheriff: Missouri girl's killers sought to remove 'demon'

    Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are charged with second-degree murder, sexual abuse and three counts of assault. “Based on what I know, I think this could be some kind of honest-to-goodness religious-type episode,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said in a phone interview. A probable cause statement from Sgt. Chris Wilson said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” throughout her body, along with ruptured blisters.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking in cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video showed Jethro DeVane tell the officer in June 2019 he lived in the Rock Hill home and the officer cursed at him and told him not to close the door. The officer ordered DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall.

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • 'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

    Germany's U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy U.N. envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance." Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in their first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?