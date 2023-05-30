9 people shot and injured on Hollywood Broadwalk

HOLLYWOOD — Near the end of the Memorial Day weekend, nine people were shot and injured a shooting on the Broadwalk in Hollywood, a police spokesperson said.

A dispute between two groups ended in gunfire about 6:45 p.m. Monday, said spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi. One suspect was in custody, and police were searching for a second suspect, she said.

The injured were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Bettineschi said. The ages of the injured were not released.

“Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” said Mayor Josh Levy.

Police asked people to avoid the Broadwalk and other areas near the beach “due to an ongoing investigation.”

Videos posted on Twitter showed people running from the Broadwalk and onto the beach.

Jamie Ward, 46, the former mayor of Mayfield, N.Y., moved to South Florida last year. He said he was riding and electric bike down the Broadwalk when the shooting began.

He said there were two groups who argued and then the gunfire happened.

Before 10 p.m., police extended the cordoned-off area by about a full block, farther south from a bandshell area.

“Our beach has millions of beachgoers a year. It’s a very popular and beautiful destination,” Levy said. “This is a never before occurrence. Ordinarily it’s a peaceful beach.”

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.