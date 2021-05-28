These 9 people were indicted in Clark County
May 28—These 9 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Kelli Cantrell, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Isaiah Daniel, 32, of Urbana: domestic violence, abduction.
Amber Calendine, 40: felonious assault, violating protection order.
Shannon Neville, 43, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Wesley Lough, 28, of Springfield: three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Davonte Long, 20, of Fort Myers, FL: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Cody Kiser, 31, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Cory Springs Sr., 50: aggravated robbery.
Jeremy Brookmyer, 47: two counts of aggravated robbery.