Jun. 8—These 9 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Jason Tucker, 41, of West Carrollton: four counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tiffany Jones, 36, of Springfield: theft.

Brenton McNichols, 23: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, possession of a fentanyl related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Clarence Smith, 24, of Xenia: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Markus Thomas, 25: aggravated robbery, four counts of felonious assault, discharge of firearms on or near prohibited premises, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability.

Christopher Neal, 39: felonious assault.

Dashawn McCall, 31, of Chillicothe: breaking and entering, vandalism, theft.

Coty Cooper, 26, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

Harry Rice, 51, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.