9 people wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar, police say

At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department reported that multiple suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. More than 40 shots were fired, according to CBS Philadelphia.

"These individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and began firing at the group," First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

Police said the nine hospitalized victims ranged in age from 23 to 40. Four were listed in critical condition, police said.

There were no immediate arrests. Investigators were still searching for suspects.

There was also still no word on a motive.

"At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don't have much more than that in terms of motive," Stanford said.

