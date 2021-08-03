9 Peppa Pig backpacks for back-to-school

These Peppa Pig backpacks for kids will put them at the top of the class.

She has her own top-rated TV show. She dropped a new album. She’s opening a theme park. What can’t Peppa Pig do? She’s like an animated success story that rivals Dolly Parton—if she were in preschool, British, and a pig.

If your kid has Peppa fever, we’ve got the remedy. Here are our favorite Peppa Pig backpack finds for back-to-school style.

1. A backpack that loves muddy puddles

This pack is water resistant and comes in three colors.

Well of course there will be a muddy puddle resistant backpack! This backpack is made by Hunter, purveyor of fine muddy puddle gear of all types. The vegan fabric is water resistant, it has extra comfortable shoulder straps, and the size is just right for any preschooler who wants to flex their Peppa style.

Get the Peppa Pig Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Backpack at Dillard’s for $70

2. A pretty backpack from across the pond

A machine washable Peppa Pig backpack!

This Marks & Spencer backpack has smart British style, but wears well anywhere your child—and Peppa—may go. It doesn’t take a trip into a muddy puddle to know that a well-priced, machine washable backpack is a gem. This cute and colorful pack has two zippered compartments to keep things safe, an easy-to-access water bottle holder and features an inner tag to write their name.

Get the water-repellant Peppa Pig backpack from Mark’s & Spencer for $30

3. A perfectly sized preschool backpack

Isn't she pretty in pink?

No one wears pink quite so well as a pig. Peppa certainly is pretty in pink, and your kiddo will be too, with this bold Peppa pack. A zippered main pocket and a handy front pocket help keep kids organized.

Get the Peppa Pig pink backpack at Amazon for $17.95

4. A Peppa Pig backpack with spectacular sparkle

This Peppa Pig backpack has a little bit of sparkle.

This pretty pink rucksack features the beloved piglet against a starry background. Her name emblazoned in sparkly glitter gives this bag a little extra bling. A large main compartment, a front pocket and side mesh pockets, gives lots of space to carry all the essentials.

Get the 12-inch Peppa Pig backpack at Amazon for $20.95

5. A 5-piece Peppa Pig set for school and travel

This 5-piece set will take them everywhere they need to go!

With five pieces of Peppa they’ll never have to go anywhere or do anything without their favorite porcine super star. This set includes a backpack, a snack bag, a soft pencil case, a drawstring sack and a pop-top water bottle. This is the perfect back-to-school set to keep them organized.

Get the 5-piece Peppa Pig backpack set at Amazon for $45.99

6. A Peppa pack you can personalize

We love that you can personalize this for your favorite Peppa fan.

This backpack is big, bold Peppa style. No one will wonder who their favorite animated TV star is with this cute backpack that you can have personalized and monogrammed for your Peppa fan.

Get the Peppa Pig toddler backpack at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $38

7. Don’t forget George!

George may not talk much, but he still is super cool.

Peppa may be the star, but (don’t tell her we said this) brother George is pretty awesome too. This bag gives love to all of George’s favorite things, like music, stomping and—of course—dinos. The dino is super-cool with its 3D spikes!

Get the George Peppa Pig backpack at Amazon for $20.95

8. A roller bag for all their adventures

This roller bag is great for the world traveler.

They don’t have to hold back on their Peppa love with this roller bag, that’s big enough for a weekend away to Peppa Pig World. This bag has padded shoulder straps, for when they want to carry it, but it easily converts to a roller bag that’s just right for independent preschoolers.

Get the Peppa Pig roller bag at Walmart for $39.95

9. A creativity backpack, for the artist

For a little bit of creative inspiration.

This activity pack is a backpack filled with everything your Peppa fan needs for hours of creativity. This pack is waterproof for rainy day travel, and includes coloring and activity books, stamps, a foam mosaic art activity, character art sets, crayons, markers, and even a poster!

Get the Peppa Pig activity backpack at Barnes & Noble for $12.95

