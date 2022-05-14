9 Perks & Savings Tricks When Shopping at Target, Amazon and Walmart

CHUYN / iStock.com

Loyal Target, Amazon and Walmart shoppers are always on the lookout for even more deals from their favorite storefronts. More often than not, many perks are hiding in plain sight! From deals available when you download the store app to choosing a store debit card over a store credit card, take advantage of these lesser-known perks and savings tricks when shopping at Target, Amazon and Walmart.

Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Target: Download the Target Circle App

Lauren Keys is a money-saving expert at Trip Of A Lifestyle and a frequent Target shopper. Keys recommends Target shoppers download the Target Circle app (formerly the Cartwheel app) because this app now integrates special savings offers.

"The deals include manufacturer coupons as well as Target-specific discounts that range from 5% to 50% off," Keys said.

Keys said using the app gives you access to the perks of its Circle program, which can save shoppers a lot of money. Target Circle app users may browse deals on the app before shopping in store to build a shopping list and scan items in the store as they shop to check for any available offers. Plus, it's free to join the Circle program!

rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Target: Price Match Policy

This is a guaranteed Target perk. If you purchase a qualifying item at Target and find the same item for less on Target.com, at select online competitors or in Target's or a select competitor's local print ad, Target will match the price.

The Target website said price matches may be requested at the time of purchase or within 14 days after purchase. You can find the full list of online competitors available to download online or by visiting Guest Services.

Lisa Schulz / Shutterstock.com

Target: Use a Target Debit RedCard

Frequent Target shoppers love using their Target RedCard to snag extra discounts. Target RedCard users save 5% every day at Target with both the card's debit and credit versions. If you're trying to figure out whether you should pick the Target Credit RedCard or the Target Debit RedCard, Keys recommends getting the debit card.

"The Target Debit RedCard has all the same benefits as the credit version without the hard inquiry on your credit (or monthly bill/interest accrual)," Keys said.

Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images

Amazon: Virtual Experience Savings

Amazon Prime members may get the chance to explore a few of the virtual experiences offered through Amazon Explore for free -- or save up to 50% off select virtual experiences.

The Amazon Explore program allows Prime members to visit iconic destinations around the world, master new skills with interactive lessons like cooking classes and go on in-session shopping trips to find hidden treasures completely virtually. While the price point varies per session, most experiences are reasonably priced and may even be rescheduled if you can't make it.

Sidekick / Getty Images

Amazon: Try Before You Buy

You only need to follow three simple steps when opting for Amazon's Try Before You Buy program. Choose up to six items ranging from clothing to shoes and accessories. Then, try on these items from the comfort of your own home with no upfront charge. Pay for what you keep and ship the rest back with free and easy returns.

Try Before You Buy is only available to Prime members, so you'll need to sign up before you can begin shopping.

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Amazon: Share Your Prime Benefits

If you have a Prime membership and know someone who doesn't, you can share the wealth with them. Prime members may participate in the Share Your Prime Benefits program. This allows Prime members to link their account with one other adult and share shipping, streaming access to movies and TV shows, Prime reading and more for free.

Gunnar Rathbun / AP

Walmart: Sign Up for Walmart+ Membership

If you're not already a Walmart+ member, now is the time to explore a membership! Walmart+ members receive free shipping and free delivery from the store along with the ability to check out with your mobile phone as you shop in stores.

Walmart+ also offers its members two unique perks. The first is Rx for less, where you may pay as little as $0 for select prescriptions. And if you can't score a $0 deal, visits to Walmart pharmacies allow Walmart+ members the opportunity to save up to 85% on prescriptions, according to the Walmart website.

The second perk is gas savings. Members of Walmart+ may save up to 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations with over 14,000 locations in 48 states.

Sami Abdou / Walmart

Walmart: Express Delivery

Did you know you can get delivery from Walmart in under two hours or less? Choosing Walmart's Express Delivery option allows you to build your cart in the Pickup & Delivery portion of the Walmart website or in the Walmart app. Add everything you need, from fresh groceries to electronics, and choose "express delivery" when you're ready to reserve a time slot. Through Walmart Express Delivery, you'll receive your order in under two hours.

The other additional perk? Everything you order online or through the app is the same price as it is in-store. No markups!

Photointoto / Shutterstock.com

Walmart: Track Your Store Aisle in the Walmart App

The Walmart app makes shopping simplified from scheduling pickup or delivery to seeing the weekly savings in your local store. It also offers shoppers the surprising ability to shop their store map.

If you shop at a specific Walmart location, all you have to do is plug in the location. Then you can view the store map and find the right aisle for all the things you need immediately.

9 Perks & Savings Tricks When Shopping at Target, Amazon and Walmart