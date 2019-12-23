9 photos show flooding in Venice that has caused more than $1 billion in damages to the city's homes and historical sites

Luigi Costantini/AP

A new wave of high water hit Venice on December 23, piling on to the damage from flooding that has troubled the city throughout the year.

Venice's mayor reportedly said that the unusually high waters have cost around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in damage to homes, businesses, and landmarks.

The city's hotel and tourism sector has been hit by a streak of cancellations by tourists who were troubled by news coverage.

Venice is underwater after a new surge of waters hit the city, ruining tourists' plans and causing extensive damaged to some of the world's most storied streets and landmarks.

Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice, told the Associated Press that the total damage after the new water rise is projected to be at around €1 billion ($1.1 billion), including flooded houses, businesses, and historic monuments.

The city's tourism sector has been hit hard; many tourists are canceling their reservations in order to avoid wading through high waters.

Scroll through to see the latest of the floods that are swallowing the Italian city.

In mid-November, the city saw its highest water levels since 1966.

Luca Bruno, File via AP

In some areas of the city, water levels reached a height of 1.87 meters, or approximately six feet.

Luca Bruno, File via AP

On December 23, Venice was struck by another water surge that piled on more damage to landmarks and shops in the heart of the city.

Luigi Costantini/AP

The water flooded the streets and made its way into ground floor businesses and homes.

Luigi Costantini/APPeople were forced to wade through the waters that swallowed the iconic St. Mark's Square.

A woman wades through high water during a high tide of 1.44 meters (4.72 feet), in St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday, while it battles to recover from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damages. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini) More

Associated PressUnsurprisingly, area hotels saw a spike in canceled reservations.