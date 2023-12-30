9 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Central Florida

Are you still looking for somewhere to celebrate New Year’s Eve?

Here are nine different places to ring in the New Year in Central Florida:

Downtown Orlando New Year’s Eve 2024

The City Beautiful will host the 29th Premiere New Year’s Eve Party in downtown Orlando. They are inviting people to come out and enjoy live entertainment and bars.

The location: 33 West Church St, Orlando, FL 32801

Jazzberry Jammin’ Noon Year’s Eve at Crayola Experience

Do you have little ones? You can have a mid-day countdown at the Crayola Experience at the Florida Mall. Families can ring in the new year during the afternoon. There will be live music and a special appearance by Sunny the Crayon.

The location: Crayola Experience 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32809

LegoLand Florida Resort: Kids’ New Year’s Eve

Do you want to celebrate New Year’s Eve early with your kids? Legoland will be illuminating the skies early with fireworks as they have their Annual Giant Brick Drop.

The location: Kid’s New Year’s Eve at Legoland Florida, 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, (888)690-5346

‘The Experience 2. Glow’ New Year’s Eve Street Party at Promenade at Sunset Walk

Sunset Walk Rocking New Year Street Party- This is an all-ages event. There will be live music, over 20 restaurants, and a midnight fireworks show. You must purchase an entire ticket, but you get a complimentary party favor.

The location of the party: 3251 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747

Old Town’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

You can stroll to the old town entertainment district to see live music, entertainment and free fireworks at midnight. This is a free event for people of all ages.

The location: 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746, United States

Rockin’ the Cloud in St. Cloud

The Cloud will host their 7th annual New Year event in downtown St. Cloud. The event will offer two different stages of live entertainment. The headliners include Claudia Sar and DJ Bri. The event goes from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The location: New York and Pennsylvania Avenue between 10th and 12th Streets.

Winter Wonderland Market

Stroll around European-inspired cottages. It will be featuring holiday delicacies, tasty beverages and local artists. You can celebrate with live music and when the clock strikes 12 watch the balloon drop. You can reserve your ticket here.

The location: 4040 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32837

SeaWorld New Year’s Eve

Spend your New Year’s Eve at SeaWorld! The park will have an unforgettable evening filled with shows, thrilling rides, and a fireworks display that can be viewed from different areas around the park. For more information, click here.

The location: 7007 Sea World Dr, Orlando, FL 32821, United States

Walt Disney World

Three Disney parks will have extended hours for New Year’s Eve. Guests can enjoy any of the parks….

MAGIC KINGDOM: The park is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1 a.m.

EPCOT: The park is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS: The park is open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Universal Orlando

Guests can enjoy the last day of the year from rides to parades at both Universal Orlando parks. Both parks will stay open till 1 a.m. Universal Citywalk will also host a countdown to midnight with bursting confetti to mark the new year.

The location: 7000 Universal Blvd. Orlando, FL 32819

